Update: 22,000 lost power in Berkeley, but outage ended fast for most

Update, 6:30 p.m. PG&E says there are now six outages impacting only 165 customers. Many readers have said their power has come back.

Power out for 12 minutes in North Berkeley. Long enough to say hello to neighbors and check the flashlight supply. @berkeleyside — Claudia Smukler (@cdsmukler) November 12, 2017

Power's back in downtown Berkeley. That was close, civilization almost collapsed there. https://t.co/ALbgns5ae3 — RedwoodWitch🔥🌹 wants social housing for everyone (@RedwoodGirl) November 12, 2017

I was kind of looking forward to a night of darkness. 10 minutes is all we got! — (((Jill Smo))) (@jillsmo) November 12, 2017

Update, 6:17 p.m. The PG&E outage map now says crews are on the way to assess the cause of the Berkeley power outage. Estimated restoration is listed at 9:15 p.m. Some readers have already begun reporting power has been restored, however. Jayson Elliot caught the moment of the outage on his dashcam. The video appears below.

Blackout in Berkeley.

My dashcam caught the moment we went dark. @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/wkDY7whDas — Jayson Elliot (@JaysonElliot) November 12, 2017

Original story, 6:14 p.m. Residents in Berkeley have begun reporting a power outage that began at 6 p.m.

The PG&E website says more than 22,000 customers are without power due to five outages, though no details are yet available on the agency’s outage map.

Impacted areas include North Berkeley, Grant and Virginia streets, the McGee Avenue neighborhood, downtown and the Gourmet Ghetto. An outage has also been reported as far south and west as Sacramento Street and Dwight Way, and in the Westbrae neighborhood too. Stay tuned for updates.

Just some romantic shopping by backup generator a few minutes ago in Berks as the power goes out. @berkeleyside pic.twitter.com/UpEceYsRE4 — Elle (@SpaceChannel9) November 12, 2017

@berkeleyside power just went out at @comalrestaurant! Any idea why? — Janet Ozzard (@jozzard) November 12, 2017

@berkeleyside power is out west of N Berkeley BART on Chestnut st at University to Francisco. How far does it go? — Andi Jones (@AndiLJones) November 12, 2017