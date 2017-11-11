City
Breaking

Update: 22,000 lost power in Berkeley, but outage ended fast for most

By Emilie Raguso
Saturday’s initial power outage boundaries in Berkeley, according to PG&E.

Update, 6:30 p.m. PG&E says there are now six outages impacting only 165 customers. Many readers have said their power has come back.

Update, 6:17 p.m. The PG&E outage map now says crews are on the way to assess the cause of the Berkeley power outage. Estimated restoration is listed at 9:15 p.m. Some readers have already begun reporting power has been restored, however. Jayson Elliot caught the moment of the outage on his dashcam. The video appears below.

Original story, 6:14 p.m. Residents in Berkeley have begun reporting a power outage that began at 6 p.m.

The PG&E website says more than 22,000 customers are without power due to five outages, though no details are yet available on the agency’s outage map.


Impacted areas include North Berkeley, Grant and Virginia streets, the McGee Avenue neighborhood, downtown and the Gourmet Ghetto. An outage has also been reported as far south and west as Sacramento Street and Dwight Way, and in the Westbrae neighborhood too. Stay tuned for updates.