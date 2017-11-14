Nosh

The Nosh Wire: 11.14.17

By Nosh editors
Chocolate espresso Twinkie at Bette’s Oceanview Diner in Berkeley. Photo: Sarah Han

Copper Spoon in Oakland brings an Uptown vibe to Temescal (Nosh)
An Arab Bakery in Oakland full of California love (New York Times)
New brews and beer news from Lagunitas, 21st Amendment and more (East Bay Times)
Commercial Dungeness crab season scheduled to start on Nov. 15 (SFGate)
Chinatown’s New Tiki Bar The Kon-Tiki nears grand opening (East Bay Express)
First look at Copper Spoon in Oakland (Focus Snap Eat)