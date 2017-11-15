Police handle 2 shootings in 2 weeks

Two young men — including a teenager walking his dog — were shot in the leg while walking in the same South Berkeley neighborhood in the past two weeks, police report, though both are expected to survive.

“It is unclear” whether the incidents are connected, said Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel on Wednesday in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry.

The most recent shooting took place Tuesday shortly before 9 p.m. at the corner of Alcatraz Avenue and Sacramento Street. An 18-year-old Berkeley man was walking his dog when someone in a dark-colored vehicle shot him in the leg. He had been walking south on the eastern sidewalk of Sacramento, just north of Alcatraz, police said.

The man said the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on Alcatraz when it turned north Sacramento just prior to the shooting. The driver continued north on Sacramento after the shooting.

Frankel said the teenager was taken to Highland Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

BPD handled another shooting two weeks ago, on Halloween. Berkeleyside had previously requested information on that incident, but it was not released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Frankel said Wednesday that the Halloween shooting took place in the 1500 block of Fairview Street, which is about two blocks from Tuesday’s incident. A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg while walking east on Fairview.

He was taken to Alta Bates Hospital for treatment, and later was released. Both investigations remain ongoing, Frankel said.

There have not been many shootings in Berkeley this calendar year. The last reported incident took place in August at the Berkeley Marina.