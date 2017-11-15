Bites: New East Bay brunch spots, Homestead Dungeness crab feast, New Seasons update (Nosh)
Diablo Dish: Batch and Brine heads to Lafayette (Diablo)
Dungeness crab 2017: Where to buy, eat in the Bay Area (East Bay Times)
Wild Ginger puts the spotlight on Xi’an flavors (East Bay Express)
Shinmai is sleek, sexy, and ambitious — and settling in (Oakland Magazine)
Kanom Krok is our new morning snack obsession (San Francisco Magazine)
The Nosh Wire: 11.15.17
