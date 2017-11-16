Will Jack London Square live up to its potential as Oakland’s food center? (Nosh)
Film crew on location in Berkeley for Alice Waters shoot (Nosh)
Cheese Board plans to expand in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
Illuminoshi: Jewish food pros gather at Urban Adamah (Edible East Bay)
Controversial Anheuser-Busch-owned brewery in Oakland lands final design approval (San Francisco Business Times)
Get 4505 Burgers & BBQ delivered (East Bay Dish)
People Behaving Badly: Laptops stolen from coffee shops (KRON4)
3 brand-new Oakland cafés to check out now (Hoodline)
The Nosh Wire: 11.16.17
Will Jack London Square live up to its potential as Oakland’s food center? (Nosh)