A Safeway staffer was stabbed Thursday afternoon, and police and paramedics are on the scene in North Berkeley.

The store is located at 1444 Shattuck Place, between Vine and Rose streets.

Berkeley Police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel said officers have responded, and the Berkeley Fire Department is assessing the victim’s injuries.

The call came in at 3:57 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Berkeleyside will update this post if additional details are released.