Nosh

The Nosh Wire: 11.17.17

By Nosh editors
Grilled Salmon Ramen in a Miso Broth at Noodle Theory Provisions in Oakland. Photo: Sarah Han

Claremont Spa & Club’s Meritage to close (East Bay Express)
Singapore meets southern classics at Chef Nora Dunning’s West Oakland Drip Line (Edible East Bay)
Veteran food blogger David Lebovitz on his new book and Bay Area beginnings (The Six Fifty)
Your guide to the other California cabernet (Punch)
What each Berkeley café would major in (Spoon University)
Oakland’s punk-rock oil shop: Abura-ya Japanese Fried Chicken (Hoodline)