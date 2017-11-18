Shots fired in South Berkeley

Berkeley police received multiple calls about gunfire in South Berkeley late Friday night.

Calls began to come in at about 11:20 p.m. about gunfire heard from the 1500 block of Harmon Street, the 1300 block of Ashby Avenue and from Carrison and Acton streets.

One caller also heard a vehicle speed off, but it was unknown whether it was related, said Sgt. Todd Sabins of the Berkeley Police Department.

Callers heard 8-12 gunshots, and police found casings at multiple locations on Carrison Street between Mabel Street and San Pablo Avenue, Sabins said. Carrison is a two-block street just south of Ashby Avenue, between San Pablo Avenue and Acton Street.

Police responded to check the area and canvas for information.

An officer went to Alta Bates Hospital to ask about any walk-in patients with gunshot injuries, but found none.

After minimal gunfire in Berkeley this year, there has been a recent uptick.

Police handled a shooting Tuesday night at Alcatraz and Sacramento Street that left an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. That followed a shooting two weeks prior, on Halloween, in the 1500 block of Fairview (near Sacramento) where a 25-year-old was shot in the leg. Both victims were expected to survive.

Berkeleyside will update this post if additional information becomes available.

The map below shows many of the gunfire incidents in 2017. A key to the markers appears below the map.

In the map above, yellow markers indicate property damage or casings found only, and red markers indicate that someone was injured. The single orange marker shows a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The circumstances at the pea-green marker have not been determined. Click each marker for additional information.

[Editor’s note: It’s possible other incidents have occurred, but these are the ones Berkeleyside reported. Berkeleyside has requested further information from BPD about any other gunfire incidents this year.]