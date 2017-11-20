Temescal’s beloved Mama’s Royal Café has reopened with new owners (Nosh)
Sam Smith was spotted at 1951 Coffee Company in Berkeley (Nosh)
These Bay Area butcher shops are serving up artisan ham for the holiday (7×7)
Hasta Muerte serves coffee with a side of resistance (East Bay Express)
The Cheese Board Collective collaborates on new changes (Daily Cal)
Bay Area company recalls frozen food over listeria concerns (SFGate)
The Nosh Wire: 11.20.17
Temescal’s beloved Mama’s Royal Café has reopened with new owners (Nosh)