Sam Smith was spotted at 1951 Coffee Company in Berkeley

1951 Coffee Company

2410 Channing Way (between Telegraph and Dana), Berkeley

Customers and staff at Berkeley’s 1951 Coffee Company had a surprise celebrity visitor this weekend. British troubadour Sam Smith stopped into the café on Sunday, Nov. 19, where he ordered an espresso and a cappuccino with almond milk.

1951 Coffee Company is a non-profit coffee shop on the southside of Berkeley that hires and trains local refugees and asylees in the Bay Area. We reached out to Sam Smith’s publicist to ask if the singer-songwriter had any particular reason for visiting the café but have not heard a response at the time of publication.

The selfie above with Smith was taken by Diane Um, 1951 Coffee’s barista training program coordinator.

