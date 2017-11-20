Strong showing for Bay Area runners on Berkeley Marathon day

It was Marathon Day 2017 in Berkeley on Sunday — as those who inadvertently encountered road closures will attest — and all the winners of the 10K and 5K races were from the Bay Area, while the female winner of the half marathon was from Berkeley itself.

An estimated 9,000 runners were expected for the races, which took runners through the streets of Berkeley in a loop course that included Telegraph Avenue, the Fourth Street district, the waterfront, North Berkeley and downtown. Competing in three separate races – a half marathon, a 10K and a 5K – runners raised money to support official charity partner the Berkeley Public Schools Fund.

The female winner was Madeline Duhon of Berkeley, with a time of 1:18:53. Duhon, a Ph.D. student in economics at UC Berkeley, is originally from Texas. She spent her middle school and high school years in the Netherlands and her college years in California. She graduated from Stanford where she ran cross country and track and field, after which she spent three years as a research assistant at the Poverty Action Lab at MIT.

The male winner of the Half Marathon was Ty Mogan, of Bozeman MT, with a time of 1:07:29. Mogan is a Junior at Montana State University, where he runs track and field and majors in criminology.

The male and female winners of the 10K were: Will Weekes. Time: 34:00. Hometown: Castro Valley, CA; and Shellin Chuong. Time: 42:25. Hometown: Berkeley, CA. The male and female winners of the 5K were: Ricardo Ibarra. Time: 17:53. Hometown: Berkeley, CA, and Lily Kung. Time: 20:19. Hometown: Berkeley, CA.

Watch videos of the starting line and Mogan crossing the finish line, and see photos of runners at the starting line. Catch up on more about Berkeley Marathon day on Twitter (hashtag #BHM2017) and Instagram at @BerkeleyHalf, and on Facebook at Berkeley Half Marathon.