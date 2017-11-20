Community

Strong showing for Bay Area runners on Berkeley Marathon day

By Tracey Taylor
Runners on Berkeley Marathon day 2017. Photo: Robert Smith

It was Marathon Day 2017 in Berkeley on Sunday — as those who inadvertently encountered road closures will attest — and all the winners of the 10K and 5K races were from the Bay Area, while the female winner of the half marathon was from Berkeley itself.

An estimated 9,000 runners were expected for the races, which took runners through the streets of Berkeley in a loop course that included Telegraph Avenue, the Fourth Street district, the waterfront, North Berkeley and downtown. Competing in three separate races – a half marathon, a 10K and a 5K – runners raised money to support official charity partner the Berkeley Public Schools Fund.

The female winner was Madeline Duhon of Berkeley, with a time of 1:18:53. Duhon, a Ph.D. student in economics at UC Berkeley, is originally from Texas. She spent her middle school and high school years in the Netherlands and her college years in California. She graduated from Stanford where she ran cross country and track and field, after which she spent three years as a research assistant at the Poverty Action Lab at MIT.

The male winner of the Half Marathon was Ty Mogan, of Bozeman MT, with a time of 1:07:29. Mogan is a Junior at Montana State University, where he runs track and field and majors in criminology.


The male and female winners of the 10K were: Will Weekes. Time: 34:00. Hometown: Castro Valley, CA; and Shellin Chuong. Time: 42:25. Hometown: Berkeley, CA. The male and female winners of the 5K were: Ricardo Ibarra. Time: 17:53. Hometown: Berkeley, CA, and Lily Kung. Time: 20:19. Hometown: Berkeley, CA.

Runners on Berkeley Marathon day 2017. Photo: Robert Smith
Kristin Burnett cheering on people at the Berkeley Marathon. “Lots of laughs, cheers, and raised fists from the runners.” Photo: Judy Freeman
Berkeley Marathon finish line. Photo: Heidi Sachs
Medals for winners of Berkeley Marathon races. Photo: Heidi Sachs
Bikes get valet service at Berkeley Marathon. Photo: Heidi Sachs
Plenty of bathrooms on Berkeley Marathon day. Photo: Heidi Sachs
Berkeley Half Marathon. Photo: Roger Jones
“This guy” — Man with a sign on Berkeley Marathon day. Photo: Sheilani
(@sheilanialix on Twitter)
At the finish line of the 2017 Berkeley Half Marathon on Nov. 19. Photo: Kathy Briccetti
At the finish line of the 2017 Berkeley Half Marathon on Nov. 19. Photo: Kathy Briccetti

Watch videos of the starting line and Mogan crossing the finish line, and see photos of runners at the starting line. Catch up on more about Berkeley Marathon day on Twitter (hashtag #BHM2017) and Instagram at @BerkeleyHalf, and on Facebook at Berkeley Half Marathon.