Berkeley gang member arrested, charged after Halloween night shooting

The man responsible for a shooting that happened on the 1500 block of Fairview Street Halloween night is in custody and has been charged with three felonies and an enhancement, according to Berkeley Police, who issued a Nixle alert about the case Tuesday afternoon.

Jose Paz-Leja, 26, of Berkeley, a known member of the West Side Berkeley Norteño gang, was charged Tuesday by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office with assault with a firearm, the use of a firearm in commission of felony, commission of a felony while out on bail and a great bodily injury enhancement.

The shooting left a 25-year-old man, who was walking on Fairview on Oct. 31, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Alta Bates Hospital for treatment, and later released.

Another shooting, in which another young man was also shot in the leg, happened about two weeks later in the same neighborhood. On Nov. 14, an 18-year-old Berkeley man was walking his dog on the eastern sidewalk of Sacramento, just north of Alcatraz, when someone in a dark-colored vehicle shot him in the leg. The man was taken to Highland Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Berkeley Police said afterwards it was unclear if the two incidents were related.

More recently, on Nov. 17, several shots were fired in southwest Berkeley and a stray bullet entered a home on the 1200 block of Carrison Street. Berkeley found no evidence of injured victims.

Read about 2017 shootings in Berkeley, reported by Berkeleyside.