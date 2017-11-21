Bites: East Bay restaurants open on Thanksgiving, Three Babes pop-up

THREE BABES, SEVEN PIES The perfect ending to Thanksgiving dinner is pie, but if you’re not in the mood to make your own this year, here’s an option for you: Three Babes Bakeshop is selling seven types of pies at Equator Coffee‘s new Oakland café. Three Babes, which these days is run by two babes — founders Anna Derivi- Castellanos and Lenore Estrada — is an artisan, organic pie shop based in San Francisco that’s gotten national praise from the likes of Saveur and Food and Wine. For the Oakland pop-up, they’ll be offering slices and whole pies of the following flavors: Bourbon Pecan, Classic Apple, Salty Honey Walnut, Blackberry Crumble, Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan, Sour Cream Pumpkin (gluten-free) and Classic Pumpkin. Three Babes Bakeshop Pop-up: Oakland takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Equator Coffees & Teas, 175 Bay Pl. Oakland

THANKFULLY OPEN If it’s not just pie you don’t want to cook, but the whole Thanksgiving meal, there are a several restaurants that are open on Thursday, some even offering special day-of menus. The caveat is many of these places will already be booked, so you’ll definitely want to call ahead to make sure there are tables available. Here are a few spots in the East Bay that are open on Thursday: Spenger’s Fresh Fish Grotto, Bay Grille and Bar (brunch), Claremont Club & Spa (brunch) and HS Lordships in Berkeley, Lungomare, Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse, The Terrace Room, Quinn’s Lighthouse, Kincaid’s and Eve’s Waterfront Restaurant in Oakland; Trader Vic’s in Emeryville; Salute e Vita Ristorante in Richmond; Il Fornaio in Walnut Creek.

CHEESE BOARD TO EXPAND The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Cheese Board Collective is taking over the Berkeley Produce Center space next door (at 1500 Shattuck Avenue) when the market’s owner, Sam Hort, retires. The collective will probably use this new space to expand its pizza shop’s kitchen, build-out which they believe will take more than a year to complete. However, they aren’t entirely sure what else they’ll do in the corner storefront. According to Eater, the Cheese Board will get keys to the space on December 25, but the Produce Center will be open until the first of the new year.

MERITAGE AT THE CLAREMONT HOTEL TO CLOSE The Claremont Spa & Club’s flagship restaurant, Meritage will close in early January, according to the East Bay Express. It will make way for something new, which will open in early 2018. The Claremont has not shared the reason for Meritage’s closure. The hotel’s other restaurant, Limewood is also relatively new. Last year, it replaced Antoinette, Dominique Crenn’s restaurant that shuttered after just two months in business. We checked in with the hotel’s communications manager, Julie Abramovic Kunes, who said that the Claremont is “still determining what the next iteration of the Meritage space will look like — whether that is another restaurant concept, an event space or something else altogether.” We’ll keep you abreast of any new details on Nosh. Meritage is at the Claremont Spa & Club, 41 Tunnel Rd., Berkeley

HOUSE OF PAIN A new bread shop has opened in Temescal Alley. Found inside the old Doughnut Dolly space, The Pain Shop sells freshly baked breads from San Mateo-based Pain Bakery, including baguettes, country loaves, wheat bread, as well as loaves studded and topped with sesame seeds and walnuts. All the breads offered are vegan, and the shop eventually plans to serve sandwiches and salads during lunch. The Pain Shop is open Wednesday through Sunday. The Pain Shop is at 482B 49th St. in Temescal Alley, Oakland

CRAB > STEAK At Camino, beef is taking a backseat to the season’s protein darling, Dungeness crab. The Oakland restaurant’s popular Steak Monday, a weekly three-course fixed menu dinner offering steak grilled in Camino’s woodfire oven, has now become Crab Monday. The crab dinner is also a three-course meal, featuring a starter, a dessert and half a wood-fire grilled Dungeness crab (an extra half can be added for $16 more). Camino is at 3917 Grand Ave. (at Boulevard Way), Oakland

Got a tip for Bites? Email us at nosh@berkeleyside.com.