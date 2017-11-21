Arts

How Quirky is Berkeley? Tyler Hoare’s sculpture and collage

By Tom Dalzell
Tyler Hoare with airplanes, Emeryville. Photo: John Storey
For 40 years, Tyler Hoare (silent “H”) has been using the Bay as his gallery, gifting us with airplanes (most memorably Snoopy and the Red Baron), a pirate ship, a Viking ship and other sculpture. In 2014, Berkeleyside’s Emile Raguso wrote an informative article chronicling Hoare’s work. Things happen over three years, and so here is a brief update on our Bay-is-my-gallery sculptor in residence.

Tyler Hoare airplane, Albany High School. Photo: John Storey.
Tyler Hoare in the 1970s. Photo courtesy of Tyler Hoare.
Hoare arrived in Berkeley in 1966 after earning a BFA in drawing and painting from the University of Kansas. He began building sculptures that he installed in and along the Bay, in Emeryville and Berkeley.

Tyler Hoare, August 2016. Photo: John Storey
The Bay, the weather and vandals are rough on his work.

Tyler Hoare repairing Emeryville airplane. Photo: John Storey
He doesn’t seem to take it personally. It doesn’t seem to discourage him.


Red Baron 2017. Photo: John Storey
By the fall of 2017, Snoopy had been launched to his watery grave and a refurbished Red Baron owned the skies of Emeryville.

Lighthouse. Photo: John Storey
A lighthouse stands near the Red Baron.

Hoare has made a living designing home and commercial renovations — most notably a number of Mel’s Diner locations. And he has never stopped making art. Since the summer of 1976, he has maintained a gallery in Albany filled with sculpture and collages. All of the sculpture is made by assemblage, not by carving, addition not subtraction.

Tyler Hoare studio, Albany. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare studio, Albany. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare studio, Albany. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare studio, Albany. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare studio, Albany. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare studio, Albany. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare studio, Albany. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare studio, Albany. Photo: John Storey

Hoare also makes collages, economizing on cost and carry-factor.

Tyler Hoare collagey. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare collage. Photo: John Storey

Hoare does his work in his garage in the Berkeley Hills above Colusa Avenue.


Tyler Hoare garage workshop. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare garage workshop. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare garage workshop. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare garage workshop. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare garage workshop. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare garage workshop. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare garage workshop. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare garage workshop. Photo: John Storey

Hoare’s art fills the house.

Tyler Hoare art, Berkeley residence. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare art, Berkeley residence. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare art, Berkeley residence. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare art, Berkeley residence. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare art, Berkeley residence. Photo: John Storey
Tyler Hoare art, Berkeley residence. Photo: John Storey

So there it is — a glimpse into four decades of relentless creativity. Tyler Hoare is enjoying the greatest commercial success of his career now. He has waited, he deserves it.

And his art gifted to the public continues.

Under the full eclipse sun, Hoare installed another Snoopy in the bay.

Eclipse Snoopy 2017. Photo: John Storey
Eclipse Snoopy 2017. Photo: John Storey

Snoopy appears headed west to San Francisco, not south towards the Red Baron. Peace after all these years? Can it be?


Tom Dalzell, a labor lawyer, created a website, Quirky Berkeley, to share all the whimsical objects he has captured with his iPhone. The site now has more than 8,000 photographs of quirky objects around town as well as posts where the 30-plus-year resident muses on what it all means.

For a fuller version of this post with many more photos, see Quirky Berkeley.

