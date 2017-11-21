Nosh

The Nosh Wire: 11.21.17

By Nosh editors
The neon sign at Berkeley Espresso. Photo: Steve Hanna/Flickr

Bites: East Bay restaurants open on Thanksgiving, Three Babes pop-up (Nosh)
5 Oakland restaurants open on Thanksgiving (Hoodline)
Bellanico puts red kuri squash to good use (Oakland Magazine)
Poor planner? It’s not too late to contribute to Thanksgiving dinner (East Bay Express)
Trader Joe’s recalls salads over fears of glass, plastic shards (East Bay Times)
Celebrity chef recipes: Tanya Holland’s chocolate bourbon pecan pie (KQED)
Wine.com expands local pickup service to 10,000 locations (Cision PR Newswire)