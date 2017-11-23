Thank you, readers

On this Thanksgiving Day, we would simply like to say thank you — to our wonderful readers, members, investors, tipsters and contributors.

For eight years Berkeleyside has strived to bring Berkeley and the East Bay community the best reporting and independent journalism. But we couldn’t do it without you. Your support, both moral and financial, is crucial to our endeavor.

So happy Thanksgiving, whatever you may be doing and with whomever you may be sharing it. Here’s to the next eight years of working together as one big team!

Wendy Cohen, Frances Dinkelspiel, Sarah Han, Lance Knobel, Debbie McKeen, Natalie Orenstein, Emilie Raguso and Tracey Taylor