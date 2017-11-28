Daniel Ellsberg is still thinking about the papers he didn’t leak (New York)
12-year-old artists mounts exhibit to help the homeless (East Bay Times)
A Look Back: Berkeley grapples with war-time housing shortage (East Bay Times)
Lecturer apologizes for anti-Semitic retweet (Daily Cal)
2 Berkeley grads are using AI to make stock-buying decisions (Business Insider)
Theatre Lunatico debuts in Berkeley Subterranean (SF Gate)
The Berkeley Wire: 11.28.17
