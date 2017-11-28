Nosh

Meet Your Maker Ep. 1: Oscar Michel of Tacos Oscar

By Jason Hendardy

In this first episode of Nosh’s new video series, Meet Your Maker, we spoke with Oscar Michel, co-founder of Oakland pop-up Tacos Oscar. Best known for its inventive tacos made on hand-pressed tortillas griddled a la plancha, Tacos Oscar is about to open a brick-and-mortar location on 40th Street in Temescal. The restaurant, located within a double-stack of shipping containers, will open sometime in early 2018. Until then, Michel and his business partner, Jake Weiss, will continue to pop-up around the East Bay, and you can find their tacos on the menu at Starline Social Club, 5 p.m. to midnight, on Tuesdays through Sundays. Watch the episode and then follow Tacos Oscar on Instagram for updates on where next to get these drool-worthy tacos.

Tacos Oscar will be at 420 40th St. (at Webster), Oakland. Stay tuned on Nosh for details of its opening date.