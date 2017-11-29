Bites: CBD dinner at Navi Kitchen, Maker’s Common Raclette Party, Drake’s hazy IPA fest

A “GRASS” FED DINNER More people have been getting creative with cannabis as a cooking ingredient, beyond pot brownies made with old stale shake. And CBD, or cannabidiol, is being used more in recipes, as the compound is thought by some advocates to relieve pain, anxiety, inflammation and other conditions, all without the psychoactive effects that THC has. With California a month away from legalizing the retail sale of recreational marijuana, we have a feeling that “pot”-lucks will go next level starting in 2018.

If you’re new to all of this, or if you just want to learn more about medical cannabis, an upcoming dinner at Navi Kitchen in Emeryville may be of interest to you. Chef Preeti Mistry and Curious Cannabis Salon/Edible Excursions founder Lisa Rogovin will host a four-course CBD-enhanced dinner, featuring dishes like a house-made charcuterie and cheese plate; fenugreek pesto flatbread with winter greens; turmeric ginger bouillabaisse with Dungeness crab, rockfish and shrimp momo and coconut quinoa pudding — all prepared with CBD (a THC-infused extra virgin olive oil will be available, for those who like the buzz). Even Mistry’s Nimbu Pani cilantro lemonade, which you can regularly get at Juhu Beach Club and Navi Kitchen, will get an extra herbal kick at this meal, with an addition of fresh cannabis.

The evening meal will begin with a guided meditation and include samples and education about medical cannabis products and uses. Although cannabis newbs are encouraged to attend, all guests must have a valid medical marijuana card. If you miss this one, don’t worry, Rogovin told Nosh that she expects to host more Curious Cannabis Salon events in 2018. Tickets are $97. CBD Dinner by Curious Cannabis Salon takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Navi Kitchen, 5000 Adeline St. (at 47th), Emeryville

CHEESE, GLORIOUS CHEESE Maker’s Common in Berkeley has a new first Friday tradition that I can whole-heartedly get behind — The First Friday Raclette Party. Raclette is a semi-hard cow’s milk cheese from Switzerland that’s served melted, usually atop potatoes. The cheese is often melted over an open flame, which sounds dangerous, but there are tabletop heating contraptions made just for preparing raclette so that the hot, oozing cheese can be readily and safely scraped straight from the wheel. Maker’s Common has one of these, and it’s seriously mesmerizing watching raclette in the making. The gooey cheesy goodness waterfalls onto a pile of roasted garlic potatoes, and is then topped with a generous helping of bright, vinegary cornichons to cut all that richness. A serving of this heavenly carb-and-cheese combo is $5 at the Rac Party, and goes best washed down with a glass of beer or wine. The First Friday Raclette Party takes place at 5 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 1, at Maker’s Common, 1954 University Ave. (at Bonita), Berkeley

A HAZY SHADE OF WINTER The hazy IPA is the trendy beer of the moment. The style went full force this year, so you may have noticed a lot more brewers making murkier, even gritty IPAs. While some purists throw shade at the haze, its fans like that it’s fruitier, less bitter and therefore goes down easier than your standard IPA. If you’re one of the latter, you’ll be excited to hear that Drake’s Brewing Co. in San Leandro is hosting a festival dedicated to the hazy IPA. Hazy Daze of Winter features cloudy brews from Drake’s and 13 other California makers (Alvarado Street, Temescal Brewing, Cellarmaker, Humble Sea, Moonraker, Casa Agria, Mraz, Beachwood, Green Cheek Beer, HenHouse, Noble Ale Works, Modern Times and Highland Park). There’ll also be a selection of “Freaks of the Industry” beers (high adjunct and other non-traditional beers) if you want to march to the beat of an even funkier brewer. Tickets are $50 ($5 for designated drivers) and includes a commemorative glass and unlimited tastes of hazy beer. Hazy Daze of Winter takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Drake’s Brewing Co., 1933 Davis St., #177, San Leandro

HANUKKAH, MEXICAN-STYLE For the third year in a row, Comal in Berkeley is hosting Oaxanukkah, two nights of a multi-course, family-style Hanukkah dinner through the lens of chef Matt Gandin, who specializes in Mexican cuisine. The Jewish-Mexican meal will feature a menu of tequila-cured salmon, potato-jalapeño latkes, braised beef brisket served with sides of rice, beans, housemade tortillas and rapini with chile arbol and garlic and for dessert, buñuelos (Mexican fritter donuts) with Flavor King pluot-ginger marmelada. Tickets are $75 including tip, but excluding beverages. Oaxanukkah takes place at 6:30 p.m on Dec. 4 and 5 in Comal‘s private dining room (Abajo), 2020 Shattuck Ave. (at University), Berkeley

PAL’S AT BARTAVELLE In September, Jeff Mason moved his pop-up sandwich shop, Pal’s Takeaway out of Downtown Oakland food incubator Forage Kitchen. Before that, Pal’s was based out of Firebrand Artisan Breads, and before that, he was hawking sandwiches at a corner store in San Francisco. Now, he’s looking for a permanent location, hopefully one that’ll stick. In the meantime, you can find Pal’s popping up at different locations around the East Bay. One of those spots has been Bartavelle in Berkeley, and on Dec. 17, Pal’s will return to the café’s Annex space for a one-day East Coast deli-inspired holiday event. Mason will serve a menu of sandwiches like The Mickey, named after his dad, made with rare Kobe roast beef, Swiss cheese, house slaw and Russian dressing; or ones with smoked trout, “real deal” pastrami, smoked whitefish and kippered salmon salad. There’ll also be pickled herring, holiday breads, chocolate babka and bagels and spreads. Pal’s Takeaway Holiday Pop-up takes place from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Bartavelle Annex, 1605 San Pablo Blvd. (at Cedar), Berkeley

SLOW FOOD FOR GOOD We have new details about the Slow Food East Bay Agricultural Fire Relief Fundraiser that we first wrote about last month. The tasting event will feature multiple food and drink stations offering beer, wine and bites from Donkey & Goat, Broc Cellars, East Brother Beer Co., Nyum Bai, Komaaj, Hodo Soy, The Local Butcher Shop and Boccalone. There will also be a silent auction and live music. Proceeds will go to UndocuFund, which works with undocumented immigrants who live or work in Sonoma County, and North Bay Just & Resilient Future Fire Relief Fund, which helps small, family-owned farms. Tickets are on a sliding scale, $35+. Agricultural Fire Relief fundraiser takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 3, Bauman College, 1007 University Ave. (between 9th and 10th St.), Berkeley

DOWNTOWN BERKELEY CHIPOTLE OPENING SOON Back in September 2016, Nosh first reported that Chipotle was coming to downtown Berkeley. More than a year later, the location is on the brink of opening. PR and Communications Manager Quinn Kelsey told Nosh that the new Chipotle will open on Dec. 7. The fast-casual burrito chain is found inside the former location of Alko Office Supply, and along with its regular offerings of burritos, bowls and tacos, this location will serve beer. This will be Chipotle’s third shop in Berkeley, with one near the Cal campus on Telegraph Avenue, and another on Gilman Street. Chipotle will be at 2225 Shattuck Ave. (at Kittredge Street), Berkeley.

WHERE’S THE BEEF? A couple of Nosh readers emailed us earlier this month to let us know Bourbon & Beef at 5634 College Avenue in Rockridge is closed. A note on the building was posted in early November, stating that this is a temporary closure due the recent fires in Santa Rosa, during which time the restaurant owner’s home burned down. Both tipsters said that along with being shuttered, the restaurant’s window was cracked and that the restaurant appeared to be in disarray inside. Another note was posted, the tipsters said, saying the police had been notified of the vandalism. The restaurant remains closed, without any notice on its website or social media, and its voicemail box is currently full and not accepting messages. Nosh has made several attempts to contact Bourbon & Beef for further information, but has not heard back with a comment. We went by the restaurant yesterday, where we found brown paper covering the windows and no signs displayed about its closure. We’ll update you with any further details as we get them.

NEW INDIAN SUPERMARKET Nosh reader Marc Rumminger gave us a tip about a new-ish Indian grocery store that opened in El Cerrito. New India Supermarket opened in late October on San Pablo Boulevard, and according to reviewers on Yelp, it’s well-organized and stocked with a good selection of well-priced goods, including fresh produce and herbs, dried and frozen foods, spices, precooked and prepared foods, as well as cookware and other home goods. Roti flour, pooha (rice flakes), fresh curry leaves and Indian sweets — they’ve got these and more. New India Supermarket, 10289 San Pablo Ave. (at Columbia), El Cerrito

