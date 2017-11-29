Bites: CBD dinner at Navi Kitchen, Maker’s Common Raclette Party, Drake’s hazy IPA fest (Nosh)
All-female edible cannabis manufacturer obtains Berkeley permit (Daily Cal)
9 Bay Area bars that started serving drinks before the 20th Century (SFGate)
Diablo Dish: You’ve gotta get to Gott’s (Diablo)
Reem’s serves Arab delights for breakfast, lunch and dinner (East Bay Express)
Kinja Sushi gives bibimbap a Japanese twist (Oakland Magazine)
The Nosh Wire: 11.29.17
