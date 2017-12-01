The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Dec. 1-3

DENSITY 2036 How’s this for ambition? Flutist Claire Chase is commissioning a new body of work for solo flute each year until the 2036 centennial of Edgar Varèse’s pathbreaking Density 21.5 (doncha know that the density of platinum is 21.5 grams per cubic centimeter?). On Saturday, Chase will do a performance marathon at BAMPFA in five parts, with the first two parts starting at 4:30 p.m. and the final three starting at 7:30 p.m. Works by Steve Reich, Philip Glass, Pauline Oliveros, Vijay Iyer, Tyshawn Sorey, and recent Pulitzer Prize winner Du Yun, will be performed. Ten works will receive their West Coast premieres and five their Bay Area premieres. And here’s what the Los Angeles Times had to say about Chase: a “staggering virtuoso who plays with the cocky assurance of a rock star.” Can’t get to BAMPFA? Cal Performances has a free livestream planned. Saturday, Dec. 2, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., BAMPFA, 2155 Center St.

RESILIENCY FAIR The poor air quality caused by the October fires led to the cancellation of a host of community events, including the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Powwow, Harvest Festival and Sunday Streets. On Saturday, a diverse array of community groups is combining resources for a free Resiliency Fair at the Berkeley Adult School. Among the features: a bilingual Health Fair, Emergency and Evacuation Training, a Seed Swap, a Crop Swap, as well as a home-gardening exhibition and made-it-at-home Food Contest. It will also feature a series of 15-minute courses, where visitors can drop in and learn about meditation, acupressure, Tai Chi, Moving Qi, and Feldenkrais. Other 15-minute courses include: Duct Tape First Aid, and Pimp My Bug Out Bag. Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Berkeley Adult School, 1701 San Pablo Ave.

SNOW DAY There’s a lovely crispness in the air, but we’re still a long way from snowy weather in Berkeley. But if that’s what you seek, you’re in luck on Sunday, when the annual Snow Day in the Gourmet Ghetto brings the cold white stuff to our streets. The organizers advise you to bring your boots and mittens to play in the snow. “Visit with the Snow Queen as she listens to all of your holiday wishes, ride the live ponies, make free DIY crafts for kids, and shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts from local art, craft, and artisan food vendors.” Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shattuck Avenue between Rose and Vine streets.

GROVE PARK REOPENING Maybe you thought the far-reaching overhaul of Grove Park was never going to end. You’re wrong! (OK, the “four-month” project took 15 months.) On Saturday, at long last, you can celebrate the reopening of the neighborhood park in South Berkeley. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m., followed by light refreshments and music. You can then cheer on the Longfellow Middle School girls basketball team, which will inaugurate the new court and the Berkeley National Junior Tennis League, a City of Berkeley after school program, which will have a tennis match to kick off the resurfaced facility. Saturday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, 1730 Oregon St.

HAM ‘N LATKE CELEBRATION Urbano Cellars is holding its annual Ham ‘n Latke celebration on Sunday, with (non sequitur alert) smoked and baked hams and potato latkes. There will be freshly made jams and mustards for the hams and sour cream and freshly made apple sauce for the latkes (please don’t mix up those condiments). Oh, and there will be wine, including 2015 Clements Hills Barbera, Lewis Vineyards Tempranillo, 2016 Clarksburg Chenin Blanc and 2016 Clements Hills Viognier. Bluegrass music from Mission Hill while you’re eating and drinking. Sunday, Dec. 3, 1-5 p.m., Urbano Cellars, 2323B Fourth Street.

