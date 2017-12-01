Police report student assaulted with a deadly weapon in Berkeley

UCPD and BPD report that a student was injured on the back of his head after being assaulted Thursday at Ellsworth and Durant, just south of the UC Berkeley campus.

In an alert released Friday afternoon, police say that on Nov. 30, at 11:58 a.m., UCPD responded to the Tang Center regarding a male student who was receiving treatment for an assault with a deadly weapon. The Tang Center, at 2222 Bancroft Way, houses university health services.

The victim reported he was attacked from behind by a male suspect with a cane at Ellsworth and Durant. UCPD searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as male, black, 40 to 50 years of age, 5’-09” in height, 160 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes, red waterproof jacket and carrying a black cane.

The Berkeley Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact them (24 hours) at 510-981-5900.