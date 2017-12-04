In memory of Art White, longtime managing broker for Red Oak Realty

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to one of our beloved Red Oak family members. Arthur “Art” White, Red Oak Realty’s managing broker, was the company’s touchstone for the last 10 years. Art’s dedication to his colleagues extended far beyond that of a typical work environment. He was a loyal partner and friend, an integral member of the Red Oak family and he will be missed immensely.

Prior to joining the real estate industry, Art developed a legal career. His strong sense of fiduciary duty was developed through his legal work in the field of professional ethics. He brought this commitment to his real estate clients and his colleagues alike, always placing the well-being and best interests of others first. Art continued working with clients after being promoted to manager in 2010, working closely with agents and participating in listings. His clients and the Red Oak agents and staff consistently applauded his breadth of knowledge and professionalism. He was deeply admired and respected by all who knew him.

Known as the voice of reason with a notably sharp wit, Art was a brilliant man, and his sense of integrity was beyond compare. From his entertaining weekly tour guides to the staunch and fearless leadership he provided throughout the industry, his guidance was sought daily.

Deeply devoted to his faith, Art was an active member of Most Holy Redeemer in San Francisco. He was also a great lover of all things French, with plans to return to the country in 2018. He had an enormously warm smile and a huge heart. He is survived by his partner Areal Alvarado.

The funeral mass for Art will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic church located at 100 Diamond St, San Francisco, CA 94114. The mass is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at Ellard Hall downstairs. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in early February of 2018 in the East Bay for industry colleagues, friends and family.