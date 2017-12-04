Watch: A master sushi chef prepares an omakase meal at Delage in Oakland (Nosh)
Oakland Eats: ‘Hawking Bird’ opening soon; ‘Bourbon & Beef’ shutters, more (Hoodline)
Bay Area Hanukkah take-out guide: Latkes, brisket, jelly doughnuts and more (East Bay Times)
Gather celebrates the season with The Fallen Empire, and it’s delicious (Oakland Magazine)
Bourbon Highway opens in Walnut Creek; here’s a peek at the menu (Mercury News)
The Nosh Wire: 12.04.17
