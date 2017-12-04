UC Berkeley students take study break with llamas

UC Berkeley students took a break from their books Monday afternoon to commune with, stroke and take selfies alongside some llamas on Memorial Glade. The appearance of the animals on campus, organized by student government officers, is a “Dead Week” tradition, intended to help students de-stress while they study for finals. Puppies were brought in last week for the same purpose.

The llamas were from Llamas of Circle Home, where they live with around 80 of their peers, said Berkeleyside contributing photographer Friedman, who spoke to owner George Caldwell at the event. Friedman snapped some pictures of the animals and their admirers.

If they were not too distracted by the fluffy visitors, students could grab testing booklets at the event as well.