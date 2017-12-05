Police respond to shooting report in North Berkeley

Update, 10:47 p.m. BPD has confirmed the accuracy of the following report. No additional details have been released.

Original story, 10:12 p.m. Authorities have responded to a report of a shooting in North Berkeley at Vine Street and Bonita Avenue.

Police got calls about the shooting just after 9:30 p.m., according to unconfirmed scanner traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside, and community members who heard the noise.

One person was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center. Berkeleyside has requested information from BPD but is still awaiting confirmation.

The ambulance initially was transporting the patient “Code 2,” according to scanner traffic. That’s described online as “an acute but non-time critical response.” During the journey, the ambulance upgraded the response to Code 3, which involves the use of lights and sirens.

One local resident who lives nearby said he “heard two shots maybe 3-4 seconds apart.”

Another reader heard “a series of noises that sounded like gunfire or firecrackers.”

He described the scene at 9:38 p.m.: “So far two police cars racing north from MLK/Cedar up MLK, and two police cars racing west down Cedar from MLK. I also hear several other police cars in the distance.”

Police remained on the scene as of about 10 p.m. taking statements and canvassing in the area.

Berkeleyside will update this report when more information becomes available.