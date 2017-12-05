Shop Talk: Bewilder Floral; Holiday Open Studios; The Coder School event

BEWILDER FLORAL Beauty comes to Berkeley by way of Bewilder Floral, which opened for business on Sacramento Street on Nov. 10. Founded as a wedding floral business in San Francisco in December 2016, it outgrew its studio there and decided to move into a more visible location in the East Bay. Expanding not just its space, Bewilder Floral has also grown beyond providing just wedding arrangements. Owners Larisa Minerva and Berkeley native Sophia Blum are very excited to have a space to share with the community and invite collaboration with local artists and nonprofits. Minerva said the space had been empty for a while, but previous occupants included a beauty salon, a photo shop and a produce market. “Our main service is wedding florals but we are set up to offer fresh cut flowers Friday through Sunday. We also host weekly workshops in which guests can learn a new floral or craft skill, and have a selection of house plants, locally made apothecary goods, candles, jewelry, art and other gifts,” Minerva said. Bewilder Floral, 2447 Sacramento St. (near Dwight Way), Berkeley, 94702. Tel: 510-225-9667. Open Fri., Noon-6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connect on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

BERKELEY ARTISAN’S HOLIDAY OPEN STUDIOS Every year around this time, we start to make our lists, check them twice and still we end up wondering what to gift someone on our list. Here’s an idea: more than 100 local artists will open their studios and gallery spaces for the annual Berkeley Artisans Holiday Open Studios event in December. With a range of work that includes fine arts and crafts, custom furniture, textiles and clothing, jewelry and much more, you’re sure to find something unique. And you get to support local artists at the same time. Susan Brooks, of Berkeley Artisans, and organizer of the open studios, believes that buying handmade work is a win win. “Everything an artisan makes comes with a story. Buying work from local artists celebrates the community of creative people. It is not an anonymous purchase, it is a personal experience. You get to meet the individual who made your morning coffee mug or your most cherished earrings or your favorite piece of art,” she said. For the next few weekends in December, the self-guided tour is a unique opportunity to view the creative process and meet local artists in their work environments. And, it’s free. Berkeley Artisans. Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2–3, 9–10, 16–17. Special hours on Dec. 18 to 24. Contact individual studios for details. For more information on this and other Berkeley Artisans events, to get maps and a full list of participating artists, visit the website or connect on Facebook.

THE CODER SCHOOL BERKELEY The North Berkeley school, which opened in January, will hold a special event in December during Computer Science Education Week. As part of Code.org’s movement to help kids all around the world learn to code, The Coder School Berkeley is hosting two “Hour of Code Workshops”on Saturday Dec. 9, 2-4 pm. The Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify code, to show that anybody can learn the basics, and to broaden participation in the field of computer science. “The careers of the 21st century are going to require critical thinking skills that coding helps develop. Since opening earlier this year, we’ve had over 250 kids learning to code at our school. We really wanted to participate in the annual Hour of Code to bring this opportunity to more families in our community with the free workshops,” said Michael Scribner, General Manager of The Coder School Berkeley. The event, for ages 8-18, is free but an RSVP is recommended. Read more about The Coder School in a previous Shop Talk post. The Coder School Berkeley, 2093 Rose St. (at Henry), Berkeley, 94709. Tel: 510-679-2375. Connect with the Coder School on Facebook.

REMINDER: EMMETT EILAND’S ORIENTAL RUG COMPANY As reported in our recent story on Emmett Eiland, the store will be closing its doors for good, after 48 years in Berkeley, at 5:30 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 22. During the first three weeks in December, anyone who buys a rug will have a chance to win one of three rugs priced at $2,500 each, being given away free. Emmett Eiland’s Oriental Rug Company, 1326 Ninth St. (at Gilman), Berkeley 94710. Tel: 510-526-1087. Open Tues. through Sat., 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sun., Noon to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays. Connect on Facebook and Twitter.

