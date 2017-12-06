Bites: Saul’s Latke Tent, more Hanukkah nosh, Nino’s to become Baiano Pizzeria

LOTTA LATKES AND HANUKKAH FARE As Nosh reader Sue Magidson once explained to me, “Hanukkah is about oil (and the miracle that one day’s worth of oil burned for eight days) so we fry things, particularly donuts and potato pancakes.” This year, Hanukkah starts on Dec. 12 and there are a few noteworthy events and spots to pick up or eat up delicious fried shredded potato patties and other Hanukkah nosh:

Two days before Hanukkah officially begins, JCC East Bay is hosting “Pop ‘n Latkes: A Festival of Giving, Dancing and Light,” where there’ll be latkes and a breakdancing workshop (really), as well as other entertainment and activities for all ages. Tickets are $6 to $10. 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Jewish Community Center of the East Bay – Berkeley Branch, 1414 Walnut St. (at Rose), Berkeley

Saul’s in Berkeley will once again set up its Latke Tent & Beer Garden outside of the deli. Here, customers can pop by to pick up cooked or raw latkes by the half or whole dozen (If you’re ordering more than 24, you’ll want to use this form to order ahead), toppings like sour cream, apple sauce, as well sufganiyot (donuts) and other prepared Jewish foods. Aside from beer, on Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be vodka (and Klezmer dancing!) too. Noon to 6 p.m., Dec. 14 to 17 and Dec. 23 to 25, outside of Saul’s Restaurant and Deli, 1475 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine), Berkeley

Both Market Hall locations, in Berkeley and Oakland, will also have a special Hanukkah menu from Dec. 11 to 15, which includes latkes, housemade applesauce, and other savory and sweet Jewish fare. Rockridge Market Hall, 5655 College Ave. (at Shafter), Oakland and Market Hall Foods on Fourth, 1786 Fourth St. (at Delaware), Berkeley

Hot Mess Kitchen is a new cookbook and guide to hosting dinner parties intended for the millenial in your life who’s still figuring things out when it comes to cooking, entertaining, and well, just getting by. It’s written by BrokeAss Gourmet budget cooking blogger Gabi Moskowitz and television writer Miranda Berman. Comedian Mindy Kaling, who penned the forward to the book, writes, “I came for the recipes and stayed for the funny, personal writing. How could you not love a book with recipes like ‘Fuck It, Let’s Just Get Stoned Nachos’ and ‘All My Friends Are Married Mud Pie’? Surely there is not one among you who has not felt both sentiments. You could buy this book and enjoy it without ever taking out your oven mitts.” JCC East Bay is hosting a book reading event with Moskowitz and Berman, where they’ll read from their book and give cheeky tips on hosting your first Hanukkah party. The night will include a “casual latke sampling table” and a demo how to make cheap wine taste more expensive. Hot Mess: A Book Party takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at Tertulia Coffee, 1951 Telegraph Ave. (between 20th and William), Oakland

And finally, Congregation B’nai Shalom is hosting a free donut night at Dunkin’ Donuts in Walnut Creek from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 18. Not traditional sufganiyot, but hey, free donuts! Dunkin’ Donuts, 1250 Newell Ave. K, Walnut Creek.

NINO’S TO BECOME BAIANO PIZZERIA Several Nosh readers emailed us last week to let us know that Nino’s Brazilian Restaurant and Pizza is closed. Nino’s was first opened in Berkeley in 1984, and has been under the ownership of Mario Righi since 1988. We went by the restaurant yesterday and brown papers were covering the windows and a sign announcing a notice of ownership change was posted. The new owners are brothers Bruno and Ian Matos, who run a mini-chain of restaurants in San Francisco called Baiano Pizzeria. They currently own three locations in the Inner Sunset, Hayes Valley and Bernal Heights. This will be Baiano’s first location in the East Bay.

Like Nino’s, Baiano is Brazilian-owned — “Baiano” translates to a person who is from Bahia, Brazil, where the Matos brothers are from. Bruno Matos, who we spoke with on the phone, said that Righi was one of his first contacts in the United States and he actually worked at Nino’s back in 2000. When Righi decided to retire he contacted Matos to see if he’d be interested in taking over the space. “He knew it would be in good hands,” Matos said.

As with its SF locations, Baiano in Berkeley will focus on thin-crust, Napoletana-style pizza, with some Brazilian items (coxinhas, rissole and a Brazilian salad) on its menu. However, Matos told Nosh that they eventually plan on adding more Brazilian options at this outpost. He said he is currently working with his mom, a chef in Brazil, to develop different Bahian dishes for the menu, which he thinks could be popular in Berkeley. Bahia has a large African community, which comes through in the food of this region, Matos said.

The restaurant is currently closed for remodeling. Although Matos could not say when Baiano Pizzeria would open for sit-down service, he said it will be offering delivery service as soon as next weekend. Follow Baiano Pizzeria on Instagram and Twitter for announcements and updates on the Berkeley location, or just stay tuned here on Nosh for updates. Baiano Pizzeria will be at 1916 Martin Luther King Jr Way (near Hearst), Berkeley

10 BEERS, 10 CHEERS for 10 YEARS! The Trappist in Old Oakland is a decade-old this year. The bar, known for its Belgian and specialty craft beer selections, first opened on December 7, 2007. To celebrate its 10th year, The Trappist has invited 10 breweries to create 10 beers just for its birthday bash. Participating brewers include De La Senne, Sante Adairius, Evil Twin, Jackie O’s, Alvarado, Barebottle, Fieldwork, Cellarmaker, Mikkeller, and Allagash. These special beers will be available on draft, and a few will also be available in bottles or cans. The Trappists’s next door neighbors, Tamarindo, will be providing Mexican eats. The Trappist’s 10th Anniversary takes place from noon to 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at The Trappist, 460 Eighth St. (at Broadway), Oakland

GOOD CRAFTERNOON Every year, Subrosa Coffee (the original location on 40th Street) hosts a holiday craft faire, featuring local artisans and designers selling their wares. This year, artists include: Long Weekend, Zoe Dering, Charlotte and Daughters, Rob Moss Wilson, Apila Design, Water Sand Stone, Jessica Ludvigsen & Mads Vind Ludvigsen, Circle and Crescent, Of The Land Botanicals, Playful Puffin, Shannon Danielle Taylor, Free Fauna Finery and Ellis D Wooden Spoons. Tacos Oscar will also be on site (watch this video to find out why you need these tacos). Subrosa Coffee’s Craft Faire takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Subrosa Coffee, 419 40th St. (at Webster), Oakland