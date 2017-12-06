Bites: Saul’s Latke Tent, more Hanukkah nosh, Nino’s to become Baiano Pizzeria (Nosh)
For a lesson in Vietnamese eats, head to The Temple Club (East Bay Express)
Diablo Dish: Kanishka’s Gatropub Shuts Down Unexpectedly (Diablo Magazine)
Peek inside Richmond’s year-old brewery, East Brother Beer (East Bay Times)
Whole Foods 365 floodgates have opened in Concord, and Oakland, SF are next (Eater)
Nosh Box: A is for applesauce, B is for blini, and C is for challah. (Oakland Magazine)
The Nosh Wire: 12.06.17
