2 men charged after Berkeley marina shooting in July

Two men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Berkeley in July that sent one person to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities report.

According to a BPD statement released Thursday afternoon, the Berkeley Police Special Response Team and BPD detectives served arrest warrants Tuesday at 7 a.m. in Richmond and South San Francisco in connection with a shooting July 29.

Police said, in addition to the gunshot wounds, the shooting left the victim’s car partially submerged in the Berkeley Marina. Police identified the victim previously as a man who did not live in Berkeley. His age and city of residence have not been released, and there was no update on his condition in the statement Thursday.

Police arrested Alan Garcia, 25, of Richmond and Mateo Calvillo, 32, of South San Francisco, and both defendants made their initial court appearance Thursday, authorities said.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Garcia with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of cocaine for sale, and seven felony enhancements. Calvillo was charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two felony enhancements, according to BPD.

“The Berkeley Police Department is proud of the ongoing efforts of its officers who work hard to keep our community safe from gun violence,” BPD said.