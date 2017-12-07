Sessions suggests Berkeleyans are more afraid of its police than neighbors
Bob Calanco, longtime leader of Cal marching band, to lay down his baton (UCB News)
Q & A: Robert Reich on saving capitalism (California)
Housing crisis spurs Berkeley to consider fast track for affordable homes (Mercury News)
How does Donato & Co. compare? (Mercury News)
City allocates more than $2m to homeless services (Daily Cal)
Cal professor Geoff Nunberg picks ‘tribalism’ as word of the year (NPR)
The Berkeley Wire: 12.07.17
