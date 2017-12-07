News Wire

The Berkeley Wire: 12.07.17

By Berkeleyside staff
Loading dock by David Gould

Sessions suggests Berkeleyans are more afraid of its police than neighbors
Bob Calanco, longtime leader of Cal marching band, to lay down his baton (UCB News)
Q & A: Robert Reich on saving capitalism (California)
Housing crisis spurs Berkeley to consider fast track for affordable homes (Mercury News)
How does Donato & Co. compare? (Mercury News)
City allocates more than $2m to homeless services (Daily Cal)
Cal professor Geoff Nunberg picks ‘tribalism’ as word of the year (NPR)