Police search nets loaded guns, drugs and cash after gunfire call in South Berkeley

A Fairfield man is facing eight felony gun and drug charges, including drug sales, after a shooting in South Berkeley in late November.

Dahryl Lamont Reynolds, 46, was arrested after callers reported numerous gunshots at 62nd and Adeline streets in Berkeley on Nov. 25. According to court papers, police found Reynolds in the area with a gun that still held live gold and silver rounds that were similar to spent casings found at the shooting scene. No injuries were listed in court documents in connection with the case.

In a bedroom nearby said to belong to Reynolds, police said they also found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, “approximately 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sales, approximately 15 pounds of suspected marijuana packaged for sales, an operable digital scale, $8,400 dollars in cash, $50,000 dollar cashier check for Reynolds, several pieces of indicia for Reynolds, and various types of live … ammunition.”

The gunfire reports came in to dispatch just after 3 a.m. Nov. 25 from numerous callers, and the Oakland Police Department’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system placed the gunfire in the 1600 block of 62nd on the Berkeley-Oakland border.

When Berkeley officers arrived, they found Reynolds “in the immediate area where the gun shots were heard,” and detained him, according to court papers. Reynolds was on probation, and officers found 30 oxycodone pills, along with a loaded gun and nearly $1,600, during a subsequent probation search of the man and his van, police wrote.

Officers who searched the area found seven shell casings in front of a property in the 1600 block of 62nd. While looking for possible gunshot victims, police also spoke with an apartment resident on the block who said Reynolds lived there with him. (Reynolds’s official address is listed in court papers as in Fairfield, but police said they found numerous items in the apartment that tied a bedroom there to Reynolds.) The roommate also said Reynolds was in the area right before the shooting.

Reynolds was charged by the Alameda County district attorney’s office with discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession for sale of methamphetamine and oxycodone, and possession of methamphetamine and a firearm at the same time. All eight charges are felonies. He also was charged with one misdemeanor, possession of marijuana for sale, in connection with the 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, and other items associated with sales, police said they found in Reynolds’s room.

Reynolds entered not guilty pleas in connection with the charges in late November, according to county records online.

According to court papers, Reynolds was convicted in 1996 in Contra Costa County of possession for sale of cocaine base, and was sentenced to probation. In 2004, he was convicted in Marin County of the sale or offer to sell of a controlled substance, and sent to prison. No other prior convictions are listed.

According to media reports, Reynolds was arrested in Fairfield in 2011 after allegedly holding his wife at gunpoint for several hours and threatening to kill her and his family.

According to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office, Reynolds remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin with a bail of $445,000.

Reynolds is set for a pretrial hearing Friday, and a preliminary hearing Monday, where an Alameda County Superior Court judge would determine whether there is enough evidence in the case for it to proceed to trial.