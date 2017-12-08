Richmond woman arrested after locker room burglaries, $20K shopping spree

Police arrested a Richmond woman Thursday after she took items earlier this fall from lockers at two Berkeley gyms, then used stolen credit cards to spend more than $20,000, authorities report.

The Berkeley Police Department said the woman, 32-year-old Andrania Yancy, used a guest pass to check into a gym in the 3100 block of San Pablo Avenue back on Oct. 16. According to police, she broke into two lockers in the women’s locker room there.

Police said the woman later used a credit card from one of the lockers to make fraudulent purchases at a Richmond CVS. The woman was captured on video at both the gym and the drugstore, according to police.

Authorities issued a warrant for the woman’s arrest Nov. 16.

Police also linked a burglary at a South Berkeley gym, in the 2600 block of Shattuck Avenue, to Yancy. Authorities said, on Nov. 24, she broke into a locker at the gym, then used keys she stole from a locker to get into a gym member’s vehicle. Police said Yancy stole credit cards from the vehicle, then made fraudulent purchases valued at more than $20,000.

Video surveillance at that gym allowed detectives to tie Yancy to that case.

On Thursday, Berkeley police detectives found Yancy at her home in Richmond and arrested her while serving a warrant.

Police said they recovered stolen property from the burglaries while searching Yancy’s home, car and a storage locker.

Yancy, an in-home care worker, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of burglary, two counts of identity theft, two counts of grand theft, and possession of stolen property.

She is being held at Santa Rita Jail with a bail of $235,000, according to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office. Her next court appearance was not listed.