Activists protest residential development on Oxford tract (Daily Cal)
Berkeley Law student has testy exchange with Jeff Sessions (ABC7)
Union members call for wage increases at school board meeting (Daily Cal)
Berkeley Law dean pulls support from LA Weekly amid controversy (Daily Cal)
UC Berkeley students take time out from social media (Berkeley Library)
Berkeley allocates an additional $2.4M for homeless shelter beds (East Bay Times)
Older students at UC Berkeley have their own support group (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 12.08.17
Activists protest residential development on Oxford tract (Daily Cal)