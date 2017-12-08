The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Dec. 8-10

HOMEWARD The world premiere of choreographer Sarah Bush’s Homeward opens on Saturday at the Shawl-Anderson Dance Center. Homeward focuses on the different meanings of the concept of “home” and includes a multi-generational cast featuring Bay Area dance luminaries Joan Lazarus and Sue Li Jue (who retires this year after 30 years on faculty at UC Berkeley). Homeward also makes very unique use of Shawl-Anderson Dance Center – a two-story craftsman home which has housed the dance center for nearly 60 years. Bush is using the space as both a performance venue and an exhibit hall – with some spaces staged for performance and others designed as moving and static installations. The venue is not wheelchair-accessible. Saturday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. (two additional performances next Saturday and Sunday), Shawl-Anderson Dance Center, 2704 Alcatraz Ave.

BOB SAGET Don’t we all need a laugh? If you answer in the affirmative, hurry over to the UC Theatre on Saturday to see stand-up comic Bob Saget (yes, the actor from family-friendly television fare like Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos). Saget has been plowing a furrow as a stand-up for over 30 years and achieved a certain renown for perhaps the filthiest joke in Penn Jillette’s 2005 documentary The Aristocrats. Saget will be performing his new material, entitled Zero to Sixty. Saturday, Dec. 9, UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave.

GAY MEN’S CHORUS You can kick off your holiday season with A Merry Little Concert from the Oakland East Bay Gay Men’s Chorus at the Freight on Saturday. The 50-voice chorus (left) performs a wide variety of music, from classical to Broadway, in their festive concert. Founded in 1999 by Dick Kramer, the OEBGMC (that’s a long acronym) is the most active and well-known gay arts organization in the East Bay. Saturday, Dec. 9, Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison St.

CRAFT & ART FAIRS Do you want to get something out of the ordinary as a holiday present this year? You have plenty of choice at a variety of fairs in Berkeley this weekend. At La Peña, the fifth annual holiday Tianguis and anti-mall craft fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The East Bay Print Sale – also the fifth annual – runs all weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Max’s Garage Press, 1006 Pardee St. In addition to scores of local artists, the sale features printmakers from Mexico City this year. Finally, over 100 artists and craftspeople open their workshops and galleries to the public this weekend (and Dec. 16-24) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 27th (!) annual Berkeley Artisans’ Holiday Open Studios self-guided tour.

WINTER ON THE WATERFRONT The city’s free Winter on the Waterfront and Lighted Boat Parade will be held on Saturday at the Berkeley Yacht Club. This wintery day promises to be more spring-like, but there will still be hot chocolate and holiday treats, as well as children’s activities like face painting, crafts and carnival games. There’s a tot play area, too. Santa and Elsa will be on hand to visit and read stories. After sunset, enjoy Berkeley Marina’s first-ever lighted boat parade, where holiday light-adorned boats will sail, motor and paddle just outside the harbor. Saturday, Dec. 9, 1:30-6.30 p.m., Berkeley Yacht Club, 1 Seawall Dr.

