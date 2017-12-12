Berkeley detectives ask for help to ID man wanted after East Bay armed robberies

Berkeley police detectives are asking community members to help identify a suspect tied to “numerous” armed robberies in Berkeley, Albany, Alameda, San Leandro and Walnut Creek.

The Berkeley Police Department released a photograph late Tuesday afternoon of the man they say is wanted in connection with those crimes. BPD spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel said he could not release the total number of robberies the man is alleged to have committed because BPD cannot comment on cases in other jurisdictions.

BPD said the man struck three Berkeley businesses on Oct. 27 and Nov. 16: a pharmacy on Shattuck Avenue, a restaurant on University Avenue and a pharmacy on Telegraph Avenue.

On Oct. 27, according to BPD, at about 8:20 p.m., the man went into a pharmacy in the 1400 block of Shattuck Avenue (near Rose Street), but was unable to complete the robbery. About 10 minutes later, BPD said he went into a restaurant in the 1100 block of University Avenue (near San Pablo Avenue): “He approached the register [and] demanded its contents and then fled the scene.”

BPD said the man came back to Berkeley on Nov. 16, and went into a pharmacy at 8:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Telegraph Avenue: “As he had on prior occasions, [he] approached an employee, demanded money and then fled on foot.”

BPD described the suspect as a black man in his 40s or 50s, 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 8, with a thin build, a mustache and “white stubbly growth” on his face. BPD did not release any information about weapons used during any of the armed robberies.

Berkeleyside has requested further information from police in Alameda, Albany, San Leandro and Walnut Creek about related crimes in their cities. If that information is provided, this story will be updated.

BPD asks anyone with information about the cases to call the Berkeley Police Robbery Detail at 510-981-5742.