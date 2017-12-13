Nosh

The Nosh Wire: 12.13.17

By Nosh editors
Oaktown Spice Shop on Grand Avenue in Oakland. Photo: Sarah Han

Bites: Hawking Bird opens, Sacred Wheel to close, Augie’s Montreal Deli coming soon (Nosh)
Berkeley’s Meritage at the Claremont is closing after the holidays (East Bay Times)
Find kale tacos and other vegetarian Mexican fare at Berkeley’s La Capilla (East Bay Express)
Taste this: The story behind Bay Area craft brewery Benoit-Casper Brewing Company (KQED)
Dosa’s South Indian flavors still reign supreme on the casual menu of dosa by Dosa (Eater)
A review of The Temple Club in Oakland (Focus Snap Eat)