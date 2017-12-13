Police investigate armed carjacking of FedEx truck on Berkeley-Oakland border

A FedEx driver was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday on the Berkeley-Oakland border, and police are asking for the community’s help to solve the case.

According to a post in the Bordertown group on NextDoor, “robbers had masks and guns, forced the driver from van and left with van and contents.” The incident took place at 66th and Deakin streets.

A spokesman for the Oakland Police Department confirmed that “a report of this nature” did come in after an armed carjacking Saturday shortly before 11:30 a.m. Police responded to Deakin and 66th to investigate, said Officer Marco Marquez.

Hours later, authorities found the stolen vehicle in Oakland at an unlisted location, he said.

Marquez said the investigation is ongoing, and asked anyone with information to call the OPD Robbery Section at 510-238-3326.

The community member who shared the report with Berkeleyside said she was stunned to learn about the incident on Nextdoor days after the carjacking took place in broad daylight.

“I would expect a LOT of concern and media coverage, if for no other reason than safety of the drivers delivering holiday packages and being vulnerable to robberies,” she told Berkeleyside. “Brazen doesn’t begin to describe it.”