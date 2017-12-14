CHP: Man arrested with BB gun, warrants after AM commute dispute in Berkeley

A San Pablo man is in jail this week after authorities say he threatened another motorist with a BB gun during a fight on the highway following a collision in Berkeley.

The crash sparked a verbal altercation, which “evolved into a physical confrontation” during Tuesday morning’s commute, according to Officer Matthew Hamer, spokesman for the Oakland office of the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place on westbound Interstate 80 at University Avenue.

During the confrontation, Hamer said one of the motorists, later identified as 39-year-old Victor Casco, got a BB gun from his vehicle and threatened the other driver with it. Officers arrived a short later and arrested Casco, shortly after 8 a.m., on suspicion of brandishing an imitation firearm.

Officers later learned Casco had an active arrest warrant related to criminal threats and illegal possession of tear gas — which are both felonies — and driving under the influence. He was taken to Glenn Dyer Jail in downtown Oakland.

“Brandishing an imitation firearm is a bad idea. Brandishing an imitation firearm while having active warrants is an even worse idea,” Hamer wrote in a post on the Oakland CHP Facebook page this week. “Please keep your cool while on the roadways.”

Casco is being held on $295,000 bail in connection with both cases, according to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office. His next court appearance was not immediately available.