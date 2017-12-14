Modern Indian street food finds a home in Uptown Oakland at dosa by DOSA (Nosh)
Oakland Museum of California explores food system in new exhibit Take Root (East Bay Express)
California breweries just hit a stunning new milestone (East Bay Times)
510 News: Hawking Bird and Dosa by DOSA open, brunch at Drake’s, help support Nyum Bai (Tablehopper)
9 places to get latkes that aren’t your bubbie’s house (Eater)
Locol’s Oakland, LA locations close for holiday break (Eater)
The Nosh Wire: 12.14.17
