Police report rape at UC Berkeley dorm

Campus police have reported a rape at a UC Berkeley dormitory on Durant Avenue in late October.

Police announced the incident Thursday afternoon in a Nixle alert to the community.

In the advisory, the University of California Police Department said it had received a report about a rape at the Unit 3 Housing Facility on Oct. 28 at 1:30 a.m. Police identified the victim as a female UC Berkeley student. Authorities said the student, whose age was not released, had gone to a party with a male student prior to the rape.

“The victim and suspect left the party and went to the suspect’s room in Unit 3. Despite the victim telling the suspect that she did not want to have sex, he sexually assaulted her,” according to UCPD.

Unit 3 is located at 2400 Durant Ave, near Dana Street, in the Southside neighborhood near campus.

UCPD spokeswoman Sgt. Sabrina Reich said the suspect’s identity is known but an arrest has not been made because the investigation is still underway. The active investigation was, in part, the reason for the delay in reporting the information to the public, she said. The report came in to UCPD in November.

UCPD regularly releases public safety alerts in the form of “Clery Timely Warnings,” which are required to be released “when certain crimes are reported on or near campus property, in compliance with federal law.” The warnings “provide information about campus safety situations, and allow campus community members to take precautions for personal safety. The reported information may not have been investigated or confirmed at the time the issuance of the warning.”

The university has received at least 23 other sex crime reports over the past six months, according to CrimeMapping.com, an official repository for basic statistics from local police departments. The most recently reported incident does not yet appear on the map.