Financial Times names Uber-whistle blower Susan Fowler person of the year (FT)
Police Review Commission recommends Berkeley pull out of Urban Shield (East Bay Times)
Seven file claim alleging police used excessive violence at City Council meeting (East Bay Times)
At 112 pounds, Cal boxer fights her way to national championships (UCB News)
Find kale tacos and other vegetarian fare at La Capilla (Express)
The Berkeley Wire: 12.15.17
