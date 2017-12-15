New Berkeleyside Uncharted podcast: ‘Everything Trump Touches Dies’

Berkeleyside has just released the 23rd episode of its Uncharted Berkeley podcast, a series of conversations recorded at the Uncharted Berkeley Festival of Ideas which takes place every year in Berkeley, and is produced by Berkeleyside.

The newest episode features Rick Wilson, an outspoken Republican political strategist and media consultant with 30 years of experience. Wilson, who has a popular following on Twitter, has helped to elect governors, U.S. senators, statewide cabinet officers and state legislators. He is also a vehement critic of the 45th President of the United States, and is working on a film project titled Everything Trump Touches Dies.

On Oct. 28, 2017, at the fifth annual Uncharted Berkeley Festival of Ideas, Wilson talked with media innovator Peter Leyden about his views on the present-day Republican party, how he has received death threats for his views on Trump, and what he thinks the future may hold.

Berkeleyside will be rolling out many more conversations from the 2017 festival as podcasts over the coming weeks. Find and subscribe to the Uncharted Berkeley podcast, on iTunes or wherever you find your podcasts.