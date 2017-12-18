At UC Berkeley, a conservative student seeks to bridge the divide (LA Times)
Police Commission wants city to repeal law that lets police use pepper spray (SF Gate)
Why a Berkeley food tour is my favorite holiday tradition (Vogue)
Berkeley and ‘The Graduate’ 50 years later (Daily Planet)
Chancellor Christ was sworn in as 600 graduated during winter ceremony (UC Berkeley)
Deploying drones to follow the water (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 12.18.17
