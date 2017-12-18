Go west — Far West — for delicious farm-to-tap cider (Nosh)
Why the Berkeley Food Tour is my favorite holiday tradition (Vogue)
‘I don’t want to hear your language’ rant at East Bay Starbucks goes viral (East Bay Times)
Elbo Room expanding with new Oakland location (Eater)
A Girl Named Pinky bakery pops up in Old Oakland (East Bay Express)
Oakland Eats: New Dosa By DOSA, Doña Tomás adds lunch, Sacred Wheel closing, more (Hoodline)
The Nosh Wire: 12.18.17
