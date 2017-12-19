News Wire

The Berkeley Wire: 12.19.17

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside staff
“Waiting for Hanukkah in Berkeley” by Diana Maria Rossi

Campus architect Emily Marthinsen retires (Environmental Design)
Pedestrian injured by hit-and-run driver (East Bay Times)
Skydeck accelerator welcomes 16 new start-ups (PR News Wire)
Killer of Berkeley man sentenced to 13 years in prison (Patch)
Opinion: Arreguín says city, BPD must work together (Jesse Arreguín)
Coast Guard rescues stranded boaters from old Berkeley pier (Coast Guard News)
Bancroft Library explores a variety of Mexican celebrations (Express)
Ohlone activists stand firm in opposing development on Fourth Street (East Bay Times)