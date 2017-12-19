Female jogger sexually assaulted near Berkeley Bowl West

A woman jogging on a recent December weekend was sexually assaulted by a stranger near Berkeley Bowl West, authorities report.

The woman was jogging around Ninth Street and Heinz Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 10, when a man attacked her, said Berkeley Police Lt. Andrew Rateaver. The assault took place on a public sidewalk near the popular grocery store at 9 a.m.

The incident is listed as a sex crime, but authorities have not released any further information about the nature of the attack.

Rateaver said the woman was not injured and did not require transport to the hospital.

Police were unable to find the man responsible for the assault, and did not release a description of him.

The community member who alerted Berkeleyside to the sexual assault said he had been troubled to see no official reports about it: “It is a sad event when it seems that members of the public need to warn the neighborhood,” he wrote.