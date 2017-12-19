Separate Berkeley crashes send cyclist, pedestrian to hospital

Two unrelated crashes in Berkeley kept first responders busy Monday night, and sent a man on a bike and a female pedestrian to area hospitals for treatment.

Police closed part of San Pablo Avenue overnight after the pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said, in the 3100 block of San Pablo, near Ashby Avenue. The crash took place around 11:30 p.m. and the pedestrian was taken to an area trauma center with serious injuries, authorities said.

San Pablo Avenue didn’t reopen until shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday as police conducted their investigation into the crash.

Police also were called to help a cyclist who crashed at University Avenue and Milvia Street just before 8:30 p.m. The cyclist was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but was reported to be in stable condition, said Lt. Angela Hawk of the Berkeley Police Department.

The circumstances of that crash have not been available. Hawk said, as of late Monday, police were still trying to determine if a vehicle had been involved.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information becomes available.