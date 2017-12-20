Woman dragged from car, punched and robbed in West Berkeley

A woman was pulled from her car Tuesday night in West Berkeley, then attacked and robbed by two men, authorities report.

The woman had parked her car in the 1900 block of Eighth Street at about 10:30 p.m. when the men approached her, said Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel in response to a Berkeleyside inquiry.

One man pulled the woman out of her car and threw her on the ground before punching her in the face, Frankel said. The robber then grabbed the woman’s cellphone from her hand.

One of the men snatched the woman’s purse from her car, then the pair ran east on Hearst Avenue from Eighth.

The robbers were described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, 5 foot 11 with a thin build and short black hair in a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans; and a black man in his 20s, 5 foot 8 with a thin build, in a sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The Berkeley Police Robbery Detail can be reached with tips at 510-981-5742.