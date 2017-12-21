Video: Berkeley police ask for help to ID package thieves

The Berkeley Police Department is asking the community for help to identify two people filmed stealing packages from the same apartment complex, in the 2400 block of Fulton Street, earlier this month.

According to the video time and date stamps, both incidents took place Thursday, Dec. 7, in the afternoon about 10 minutes apart. Police ask anyone with information to call BPD at 510-981-5900.

BPD has shared the following safety tips to help protect against package theft:

– Get to know your neighbors and look out for one another

– Don’t let packages sit outside your door for long periods of time

– Have packages shipped to your residence when you are home, or to a trusted friend/relative

– If allowed by your employer, consider having packages shipped to work

– Sign up for delivery notification alerts from the mail service (USPS, FedEx, Amazon, etc.)

– Have packages held at the mail service, if the option exists (it does with major carriers like UPS, FedEx)

– Consider having Amazon purchases shipped to Amazon lockers

– Track your packages or request a signature confirmation if possible

– Consider installing a CCTV system (there are many off the shelf products that make it easy)